José Javier Galván, a 55-year-old Hispanic who conspired with others to distribute high purity Mexican methamphetamine in laundry detergent packets, he was sentenced by a Florida judge to more than six years in prison.

Galván, who had pleaded guilty on February 2, received his sentence from a federal judge in Tampa, on the Florida coast of the Gulf of Mexicoaccording to a statement from the Florida Middle Judicial District released Friday.

According to court documents, in July and August 2021, Galván conspired with others to distribute high-purity methamphetamine from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Atlanta and Tampa, in the US.

methamphetamine (Reference image)

Galván drove from the Atlanta area to Tampa to plan the distribution of the drug and agreed to sell several kilograms of methamphetamine for approximately $5,700 (5,300 euros) and then make more shipments with a courier.

That drug courier drove from Atlanta to Plant City, Florida, and delivered 1.89 kilograms of high-purity methamphetamine imported from Mexico that was packed in a box of laundry detergent bright green.

Subsequently Galván traveled from Atlanta to Temple Terrance (Florida) to collect more than $11,000 (10,230 euros) that he was owed for the delivery of methamphetamine.

The following week Galván and a drug courier agreed to deliver another multi-kilogram package of methamphetamine to Florida.

The courier drove from Atlanta with the meth, but Police stopped the vehicle in the state of Georgia and upon inspection discovered two boxes of laundry detergent containing approximately 4.9 kilos of methamphetamine, after which the investigation led to Galván.

