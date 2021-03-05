A 62-year-old man hanged his 8-year-old son and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a beam in the house where they both lived east of Tucumán, and left a letter explaining that he had made that decision because his family was the victim of a “spell”, reported judicial and police sources.

The victims were identified as Víctor Rubén Carranza (62) and his son (8), whose bodies were found this Thursday around 11:30, hanging from the beam of a house located inside a house that the man cared for, on Route 327, kilometers from Aráoz Station.

The bodies were discovered by a colleague of Carranza, who went to the place to work and notified the police.

The coordinator of the Homicide II Fiscal Unit, Alejandro Valero, explained that, “from the inspection of the bodies -both the adult and the child-, it appears that they died by hanging and the intervention of third parties would be ruled out, so it would be of homicide followed by suicide “.

He also warned “that there was an attempt to set the house on fire and, in that sense, the man’s body had burns.” The Forensic Medical Corps of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) indicated that “the deaths occurred about 12 hours prior to the discovery.”

Investigators pointed out that on one of the walls of the house they found a letter where Carranza explained that he had killed his son and that he would later commit suicide because his family was being the victim of a “spell”, so he made that decision to end that situation.

Carranza’s relatives were assisted by a psychologist from the MPF. The bodies were transferred to the judicial morgue in order to carry out the corresponding autopsy.

With information from Télam

GL