Ciudad Juárez.- A man was found dead inside a house located on Dr. Alfonso Quiroz Reyes Street, number 1135, at the intersection with José Reyes Estrada in the Los Alcaldes neighborhood.

Witnesses told police that two men arrived at the house and shouted for Antonio.

The man went out to see who was looking for him and was shot several times.

The body fell lifeless in the front yard very close to the door.

On the dirt road called Dr. Alfonso Quiroz Reyes, municipal agents and ministerial police share information while elements of the Mexican Army and the National Guard remain within the cordoned off perimeter and limit themselves to observing the curious people who look out.

The State Investigation Agency (AEI) officers approached nearby houses where they observed closed-circuit television systems, so they are recovering the image of the two pedestrians who arrived at the victim’s house to shoot him practically at point-blank range.

24 people have been murdered in the city this month, three crimes occurred on September 13, according to official data.

In the morning, a woman was found stabbed to death in a house in the Riberas del Bravo subdivision. Shortly before 2:00 p.m., a body was reported found in a dairy farm on Camino Real, near the Juanita Luna neighborhood. Last night, a man identified only as Antonio was murdered in the Los Alcaldes neighborhood.