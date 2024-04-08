In the USA, a man caught a falfish weighing 1.45 kg and set a new record

In the USA, a fisherman caught a fish of the species semotilus corporalis, also called fallfish, and set a new Maryland state record. About it reports State Department of Natural Resources website.

Luck smiled on Blake Cronk from Westernport. The man went fishing with a friend and set a new record almost by accident. The friends went fishing on the Potomac River, and chose a place where Cronk had previously caught several large trout. “My friend initially thought we had a big trout, but I immediately thought it must be a big foulfish because it didn’t fight like a trout,” Cronk recalled.

It turned out that he had caught a specimen weighing 1.45 kilograms. After weighing the fish on certified scales, the American was declared the new record holder. The previous Maryland record for foulfish caught was set in 2023. Then Bryson Meyers caught a foulfish weighing 1.36 kilograms.

Semotilus corporalis is a member of the carp family and is found in rivers and lakes in eastern Canada and the northeastern United States. This fish does not have an official name in Russian.

Earlier it was reported that a US resident caught a large mud fish, also called amia, and set a new record for the state of West Virginia. The winner of the new achievement was Lauren Noble from the village of Letart.