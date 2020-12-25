In the eastern part of England, a treasure with ancient coins worth tens of millions of rubles was discovered. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

The undisclosed treasure hunter noticed the glint of gold as he watched birds in a newly plowed field. He cleaned the object of dirt and found that in front of him was a gold coin, which is about two thousand years old. Then he found another coin literally a step away from the place where the first one lay. The man drove home for a metal detector and continued searching for the treasure.

Catching a powerful signal, he began to dig and as a result came across a vessel resembling a jug in which there were about 1.3 thousand coins. “I had to sit down to catch my breath. I went for a walk and found Celtic coins, ”he explained. – I left the field with a shovel, metal detector and two overloaded bags; I prayed that these thin plastic handles would support the weight. “

Experts believe that each coin can cost up to 650 pounds sterling (66 thousand rubles) and bring a total of 845 thousand pounds sterling (more than 85 million rubles) to the treasure hunter. The man who found the treasure, who is about 50 years old, said that the money raised from the sale of the treasure would change his life. Any amount earned from the coins will be shared with the owner of the field.

Earlier it became known that ancient coins found on the British island of Jersey were recognized as the largest treasure in British history. The record is included in the Guinness Book of Records. The find was declared the property of the queen. Treasure hunters could only count on a reward, not a share of the treasure.