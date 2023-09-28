A man was injured as a result of the detonation of an unexploded shell while working in a garden in Donetsk. The mayor of the city, Alexey Kulemzin, announced this on September 28 in his Telegram channel.

“In the Kuibyshevsky district on the street. A 67-year-old man was injured during gardening work as a result of the detonation of a previously unexploded shell,” he wrote, advising local residents to be careful and carefully watch their step.

The day before it became known that as a result of shelling by Ukrainian militants in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, the building of a kindergarten was damaged. Damage was also recorded at the Zelenstroy Petrovsky District enterprise on Gmyreva Street and in a private residential building on Avtobazovskaya Street.

Later that day, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that militants carried out attacks on the Kirovsky, Kievsky, Petrovsky districts of Donetsk, as well as Gorlovka. One of the shells hit a residential building in the village of the Abakumov mine in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, as a result a civilian was killed and his wife was seriously wounded.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine daily shell the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russia announced on February 24, 2022.

