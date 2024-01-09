User Reddit told the portal that he had found a photograph with an unusual object in old family photographs and asked for help to determine what was depicted in it. The comments called the frame frightening.

The man posted a photo showing an art object in the form of a thin figure with long hair and gaping eye sockets, who sits on a cart and holds a bow in his hand. “I found it in old family photographs from the 70s or early 80s. Any ideas what it could be? — asked the author of the post. He noted that the sculpture could be part of some kind of exhibition.

“Oh my God,” “It will definitely appear in my nightmares,” “I would burn this photo as soon as I saw it. It’s fucking scary,” “Terrifying,” Reddit users responded. However, some have claimed that the photo shows a wooden sculpture called the “Wagon of Death”, which is kept at the Denver Art Museum in Colorado, USA. One of them also published link to photographs of this art object published on the museum’s website.

The narrator responded by noting that he lives in Colorado and often travels to Denver. “My family and I are amazed. We thought we would never know what this creepy photograph was,” he replied to commentators who helped find out the name of the sculpture.

