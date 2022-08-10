This Wednesday, August 10, french police shot a man who was carrying a knife at Rosy Charles de Gaulle airport.

Several airport and police sources assured that the individual was considered a threat.

“Showing composure, the police this morning neutralized a threatening person in possession of a knife at Rosy Charles de Gaulle airport,” the Paris police headquarters said on its Twitter account.

The events occurred in Terminal 2F when a street dweller bothered the authorities. Even the “border police were called as reinforcements to get him out.”

Faisant preuve de sang-froid, the policemen ont neutralized in the morning a menacing individual in possession of a white weapon at the airport of #Roissy Charles de Gaulle. pic.twitter.com/KBtVKQVtbH — Prefecture of Police (@prefpolice) August 10, 2022

He was ordered to stop, but kept moving toward them, and an officer fired a single shot.

The subject distanced himself while hurling insults at the officials. However, he came back and pulled out a knife.



Given this, one of the police officers took his gun and shot the manwho died at the scene after the impact.

According to the account of a photographer from the AFP agency, who witnessed the events, the tragedy unfolded after a “tall, colored man brandished an object that looked like a knife, before the Police.” “He was ordered to stopped, but kept moving toward them, and an officer fired a single shot.

For now, the identity of the deceased is being investigated, since there are no further details.

