The magic of television can do anything. Thus, appealing to the maximum sensationalism that characterizes late-shift programs, I met you of South Korean network MBC, reunited Kim Jung-soo, 51, with his wife who died 4 years ago from terminal cancer, in front of his entire audience.

The producers should not have resorted to a medium to contact the souls of the afterlife but, on this occasion, it was technology that served as an intermediary: Virtual reality was used to “get the couple back together”.

Kim’s wife passed away after a tough battle with cancer, leaving him alone in charge of her 5 young children. As the widower’s greatest desire was to reunite with his wife, even for the last time, they started this project.

This was possible after a six-month work where the production of the program prepared the virtual reunion through motion capture technology, who use cinema and video games. For this job they had to hire an actor to imitate the voice of Kim’s wife and her gestures.

But nothing was as simple as envisioned, since the couple’s children were opposed to “rebuilding” the image of his mother through virtual reality because they considered that it was a private duel, which did not need to be shared with the entire MBC audience.

After several negotiations, Kim was able to convince his children that this wish would make him really happy and they reached an agreement on what should be shown and what best not to expose.

In the clip where the best moments of this recreation are summarized, a contrite Kim is shown asking his wife if he no longer felt pain when he saw her. Also, the widower is seen walking with a huge helmet that wraps around his face and trying to hug a ghost.

The issue of reviving the dead digitally sparked a debate in the Asian country.

The program opens the debate on whether it is ethical or psychologically beneficial for people to undergo this type of virtual representation, in addition to being exposed on television to millions of people.

Recent antecedent

This was not the first attempt at I Met You – it will not be the last – since in 2020 he used virtual reality to “reunite” Jang Ji-sung with his daughter Nayeon, who died at just seven years of age. an incurable blood disease in 2016.

In this successful test run, the MBC production team spent eight months recreating a three-dimensional image of Na-yeon.

In plan of low blow and obligatory emotion, the culminating moment of Na-yeon’s virtual recreation occurs when the girl ran towards the woman who waits for her with open arms saying: “Mom, where have you been? Did you think of me?”

In a preliminary test, Jang Ji-sung met his daughter Nayeon again.

A 10-minute summary edit was posted on YouTube and has been viewed over 13 million times with around 19,000 comments.

While some comments questioned whether this experience would bring more hopelessness and sadness for Ji-sung, while others wondered if what they showed was “heaven or hell”.

