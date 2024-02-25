The Abu Dhabi Court of Family, Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that a man was required to return to his ex-wife an amount of 469 thousand and 722 dirhams, which she had transferred to him in installments during their marriage to buy a plot of land equally between them, but he registered it in his name and refused to return the amount.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, demanding that he be obligated to pay her 469 thousand and 722 dirhams with interest, listen to witness testimony, and obligate the defendant to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees, noting that she had a marriage relationship with the defendant, and that she lent him the amount of the claim to transfer it. Monthly payments from her personal account to his personal account, in exchange for him purchasing a plot of land and registering it equally in their name. However, he deceived her and did not purchase the property and register it equally, and when she asked him to return the amounts transferred to him, he refused, while the defendant submitted a memorandum at the end of which he asked the judiciary to reject the lawsuit for lack of validity and proof. Obligating the plaintiff to pay fees, expenses, and attorney fees.

The plaintiff’s witnesses agreed before the court after taking the legal oath that the plot of land in question belonged to the plaintiff, as they heard her telling him that she would buy the land, and that she had transferred sums of money to the defendant. The defendant also told them that he would return the land to the plaintiff’s name, and that the plaintiff had transferred it to the defendant. Amounts of money, some of whom indicated that they exceed 400 thousand dirhams.

While the defense witnesses confirmed that there was no agreement between the plaintiff and the defendant to purchase the land claimed by the plaintiff, and that the plaintiff did not deliver sums of money to the defendant, and that they learned of this through attempts at reconciliation between the two parties to the lawsuit, during which these amounts were not mentioned.

The court decided to direct the complementary oath to the plaintiff, and she swore it in the form: “I swear to God Almighty that I will tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and that I transferred sums of money to the defendant, a total of 469 thousand and 722 dirhams, and that the transferred amounts were in exchange for the defendant purchasing a plot of land and registering it equally in my name and his name. And that the defendant did not purchase the property for me and register it equally in my name and his name, and that he did not return this amount or part of it to me in any way whatsoever, and that his liability to me is still occupied for the full amount claimed, and God is a witness to what I say.”

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that it was satisfied with the testimony of the plaintiff’s witnesses, especially the third witness, who is not related to a kinship relationship as is the case with the other witnesses. It concluded, with the authority it has in evaluating the witnesses’ testimony, that there is evidence of the validity of what the plaintiff claims, and then the court proves its validity. The plaintiff loaned the claimed amount to the defendant and did not pay this amount to the plaintiff. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 469 thousand and 722 dirhams, and to oblige him to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.

