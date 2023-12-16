Saturday, December 16, 2023, 11:00



| Updated 11:57 a.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Emergency Health Services put out the fire in a house located in the Murcian district of Sangonera la Seca, where a 50-year-old man was injured with burns.

The Emergency Coordination Center '1-1-2' Region of Murcia received, at 3:43 a.m., a call from the tenant of a house located on Camino los Cerros, Sangonera la Seca, district of Murcia, reporting the fire in the porch and a sofa, which was extending into the living room.

Firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service (SEIS) of the Murcia City Council, Murcia Local Police and an ambulance from the Primary Care Emergency Service of the Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management of 061 traveled to the scene of the events ( SUAP).

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they requested medical assistance for a person who was trying to put out the fire, which affected a wooden house. The UME doctor reported the transfer of the injured 50-year-old, with unspecified burns, to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital.