Gladkov reported that a man was wounded during an attack by a Ukrainian UAV on the village of Malinovka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the village of Malinovka in the Belgorod region, the Telegram-channel head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He specified that the man was injured as a result of the attack. “The ambulance team is taking the victim with a penetrating shrapnel wound to the left intercostal space and a blind shrapnel wound to the thigh to the regional clinical hospital,” Gladkov said.

The governor added that the windows of one private home were blown out as a result of an explosive device dropped from a UAV. The details of the consequences are being clarified.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled six settlements in the Belgorod Region at once. The city of Shebekino and the village of Baytsury in the Borisov District were attacked.