In the Samara region, one person was injured in a fire in a hangar. This on Monday, April 5, reported on website regional prosecutor’s office.

The incident occurred on the evening of April 5 in the city of Kinel. The fire broke out in a hangar-type room for the processing of automobile rubber at Ekopererabotka LLC. The area of ​​the fire reached 1.2 thousand square meters. m, the site writes kp.ru… By now, open combustion has been eliminated.

In total, 60 people and 17 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, the TV channel notes. “Star”… Two fire trains were also dispatched to the scene of the incident. A chemical and radiometric laboratory is working on site to measure the concentration of harmful substances in the atmosphere.

One person was injured as a result of the fire. He was hospitalized, doctors are providing him with medical care, writes RT… As specified by the site 360tv.ru in the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a man born in 1995 was injured.

The interdistrict Prosecutor of Kinelsk, Yuri Sergeev, arrived at the scene of the emergency. He coordinates the work of law enforcement and regulatory agencies. The prosecutor’s office began checking compliance with fire safety legislation upon the incident.

On April 5, it was reported that in the Vilyuisky district of Yakutia, a fireman died in a fire in the boiler room of a store. On this fact, the Investigative Committee is conducting a check.