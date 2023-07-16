A man was injured during the shelling of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which was reported on Saturday, July 15, at the DPR office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

“On the operational lines of the DPR JCCC for July 15, as of 23:00, additional information was received about victims among civilians in the cities of the republic: Donetsk (Petrovsky district) on the street. Berezovskaya, 2A, a man born in 1975 was wounded, ”the statement said. Telegramdepartmental channel.

The nationalists fired three 155 mm shells, the report added.

The day before, on July 14, the JCCC reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) seven times in an hour. During this time, the militants fired 38 shells.

On July 11, it was reported that during the shelling of the village of Lugovoe in the Zaporozhye region, a civilian was wounded. The victim was diagnosed with a blind shrapnel wound to the chest and fractured ribs.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.