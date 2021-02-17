Image of the accident / LV

A man was injured this Wednesday night at exit 845 of the AP-7, Almería-Cartagena, in the municipality of Mazarrón, when the vehicle in which he was traveling gave several turns of the bell, leaving its occupant trapped inside.

Several calls to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia will alert the accident, indicating that the high-end vehicle had given several turns of the bell. A call from a roadside assistance center reported the exact position of the wrecked vehicle, providing details of the occupant who was injured. Firefighters from the Consortium, the Local Police of Mazarrón, road maintenance, a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency Management and Sanitary Emergencies 061 and the Civil Guard immediately moved to the place.

Once the firefighters were able to free the injured driver, the paramedics treated him and stabilized him while the Civil Guard dealt with regulating traffic on the AP-7 in that section.

Finally, the UME doctor reported that they proceeded to transfer the injured man with TBI to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital.