The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a man was required to pay a merchant 14,980 dirhams, the value of the remaining price of oils, soap and shampoo.

In the details, a merchant filed a lawsuit against a man, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay him an amount of 13,980 dirhams, and in compensation 2000 dirhams with a legal interest of 12% until full payment, and obligating him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant bought blankets, shampoo, soap, oils, etc. from him. An agreement was drawn up between them, and after six months had passed from the date of drawing up the contract, the defendant paid part of the amount, and the amount claimed remained, while the defendant failed to attend the case despite being notified in the manner prescribed by the law.

The court explained in the merits of its ruling that it is clear from reviewing the contract supporting the claim that the plaintiff is entitled to an amount of 34 thousand dirhams for the household items that the defendant purchased from him, which bears the signature of its issuance attributed to the defendant and is not contested in any way, and therefore it is an argument against him for the amounts stated in it. Pointing out that the plaintiff decided in his statement of claim that the defendant paid part of the amount, and an amount of 13 thousand and 980 dirhams remained for him from the total amount mentioned in the claim document contract, and therefore it is established for the court that the latter’s liability is occupied by the first with the amount claimed.

The court indicated that the defendant did not appear, whether in person or by an agent on his behalf, despite his legal notification, in order to defend the lawsuit with any plea or defense that he might obtain from it, and he did not prove to the court that he was absolved of the amount claimed, as long as the lawsuit before him was valid and established, and the plaintiff must respond to the court. His request and his judgment against the defendant for the amount claimed.

Regarding the request for compensation in the amount of 2,000 dirhams, the court pointed out that it was proven that the defendant failed to implement his obligation to fulfill the remainder of the value of the amount mentioned in the contract, which constitutes a mistake that creates liability against him. As a result of the seizure of his money with the defendant, the plaintiff suffered damage represented in the earnings and what he lost. He suffered loss from not benefiting from the amount, and the grief and sadness that befell him. The court considers the amount of 1,000 dirhams to be compensation for all damages. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 14 thousand and 980 dirhams according to the reasons and expenses, and rejected all other requests.

