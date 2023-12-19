The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a man was obliged to pay his wife an amount of 30,000 dirhams in compensation for the material, moral and moral damages she suffered as a result of the beating of her, after he was criminally convicted and fined 5,000 dirhams for the charge attributed to him.

A woman of “foreign nationality” filed a lawsuit against her husband, demanding that he be obligated to pay her an amount of 200,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered, as well as obliging him to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees, noting that the defendant had assaulted her bodily integrity. He caused the injuries mentioned in the medical report, and he was criminally convicted and fined 5,000 dirhams, while the defendant submitted a responsive memorandum that included documents that the court reviewed and was aware of their contents.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that what is clear in the papers is that the mistake committed by the defendant, which was the assault on the plaintiff’s bodily integrity, is the same mistake on the basis of which the plaintiff based her filing of the present case, and the court must rely on it in proving the error on his part. For compensation, noting that the criminal ruling, when it decided to convict on the basis of proving fault on the part of the defendant, represented by the assault on the plaintiff’s bodily integrity, had made a necessary decision on the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and on the legal description of this act, and its attribution to its perpetrator. .

The court indicated that the defendant was proven to be at fault, which constitutes a fault that requires liability against him. As a result of that beating, the plaintiff suffered material damage, represented by the pain she was inflicted on – according to the attached medical report and the criminal report from the police department – in addition to moral damage represented by Feeling sad and sorrowful and spreading fear and grief during and after those incidents, the court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 30 thousand dirhams as compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered, and to oblige him to pay fees and expenses.