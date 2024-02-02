In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, law enforcement officers detained a killer who killed a girl in 2009. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Main Investigations Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia on February 2.

As the Investigative Committee said, a 23-year-old resident of the village of Anash, Novoselovsky district, disappeared without a trace on February 4, 2009. The girl's mother reported the loss and contacted the police. A criminal case was opened on this fact, however, at that time it was not possible to establish the whereabouts of the woman involved in her disappearance.

But in January 2024, investigators reopened the investigation. It turned out that a 42-year-old resident of the Krasnoyarsk Territory was involved in the disappearance.

“In 2024, as part of the work to investigate crimes of past years, investigators and criminologists of the regional Investigative Committee of Russia, criminologists of the State Criminalistics Center of the Investigative Committee of Russia, operational employees of the 4th department of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Krasnoyarsk Territory established the involvement of a 42-year-old resident of the Berezovsky district in the murder of a woman “, – stated in the message.

According to investigators, on the evening of February 4, 2009, the suspect met a woman at a local club. Then he invited her to his home, where he began to show her signs of attention. The girl rejected the man, which caused a conflict between them. During the quarrel, the accused hit the woman on the head with his hands several times, and then hit her head on the stove. The resulting injuries were fatal to the victim. Then the man decided to get rid of the body.

“The woman died at the scene from her injuries. In order to conceal the crime, the man loaded the woman’s body onto a sled, took it outside the village and left it in a ravine,” the Investigative Committee reported.

The killer was detained on January 31 in the Berezovsky district. During the interrogation, he admitted guilt and, at the place where everything happened, spoke in detail about the crime committed.

The man will soon be charged. The issue of his detention is now being decided.

Earlier, in November last year, a 49-year-old man was detained in the Moscow region, accused of a murder committed 29 years ago. The investigation had information about the man’s involvement in the murder of a resident of Solnechnogorsk on September 7, 1994. After the crime occurred, he left the Moscow region, lived in the mountains and worked as a shepherd.