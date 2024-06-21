In Primorye, a resident was detained for calling for the seizure of power in areas on the border with China.

In Primorye, FSB officers detained a man who called for the overthrow of power in the Russian regions bordering China, reports TASS with reference to the intelligence service.

The FSB border department for the Primorsky Territory carried out the arrest together with the Russian FSB department for the Pacific Fleet.

“Primorets called on residents of border settlements to overthrow the constitutional order and seize power,” the department said. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 1 of Art. 205.2 (public calls for terrorist activities) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, FSB officers detained a Russian citizen who was planning to leave for Ukraine to participate in hostilities there. The man was caught by border guards from the Belgorod and Voronezh regions. An FSB investigator opened a criminal case against him under articles of preparation for treason and participation in a terrorist organization.