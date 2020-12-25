Police in Moscow detained a man suspected of attempting to kill his ex-wife. About this on Friday, December 25, the city news agency “Moscow” reported in the capital’s Main Investigative Department of the IC of Russia

The department said that investigators found the whereabouts of the 39-year-old suspect and detained him, after which he was taken to the department to establish the circumstances of the incident.

A criminal case was initiated under articles on attempted murder and illegal possession and carrying of firearms.

According to the investigation, on December 23, near one of the residential buildings on Belovezhskaya Street, a man shot his ex-wife, with whom he was in conflict, in the head. The 44-year-old victim was hospitalized in serious condition. According to REN TV, a bullet punctured her skull, she has a serious brain injury.

As the site writes kp.ru, in the summer the victim filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage, in September the divorce took place. According to the woman’s friend, her ex-husband beat her, broke her ribs and nose. The man tried to return the ex-spouse with flowers and gifts, but realizing that the woman was not ready to resume the relationship, he decided on a crime. He has already admitted his guilt.

On December 23, in Moscow, on Profsoyuznaya Street, an unknown man shot a girl twice. Presumably, 30-year-old Natalia P. was attacked by a fan, whom she had previously refused. The man watched her for about a month before the attack. Metropolitan law enforcement officers are looking for the shooter. A criminal case has been opened into the attack.