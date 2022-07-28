Employees of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Kamchatka Territory and the Directorate of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the Eastern Arctic Region detained a man for trying to give a bribe of 3 million rubles. About it informed official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk on July 28.

“A resident of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was detained, who tried to bribe the detective and the border guard,” she commented.

As reported, law enforcement agencies revealed the fact of illegal sale of unmarked products – boiled king crab meat. The operatives found over 4 tons of crab meat during the inspection of the shop.

The 35-year-old owner of the points, wanting to avoid losses, offered the police a bribe of 3 million rubles for the return of the seized goods.

“The businessman insisted and handed over to the policeman and border guard part of the sum in the amount of 500 thousand rubles. Immediately after that, the attacker was caught red-handed, ”said Irina Volk.

On the fact of what happened, the investigator of the Investigative Committee of the ICR for the Kamchatka Territory initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 5 of Art. 291 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Giving a bribe”).

