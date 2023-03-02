The US Airport Safety Agency (TEA) said in a statement that at Lehigh Valley International Airport in the east of the country on Monday, “the device was discovered during a routine inspection of checked baggage.”

The statement indicated that “the bag sounded an alarm when it entered the baggage scanner,” so a security officer searched its contents and found a package hidden in the lining of the bag.

And soon the FBI confirmed that the round-shaped package was indeed an explosive package containing powder of the type used in the manufacture of fireworks, according to a judicial document published by the Axios website.

The document issued by the FBI and addressed to the judiciary adds that the bag also contained a bottle of butane gas (domestic gas), a lighter and a tube with white powder residue inside.

According to the FBI, the suspect was identified as Mark Muffley, and he wanted to fly to Orlando, Florida.

According to the judicial document, Maffli hurried to leave the airport as soon as he heard through loudspeakers a call inviting him to go to the security office.

But it was only a few hours after he left the airport when the police stopped him.