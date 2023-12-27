Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 12:51



Updated 1:17 p.m.

The special Police device to end the wave of robberies in Pinar de Campoverde seems to have begun to bear fruit. The Pilar de la Horadada City Council announced this Wednesday the arrest of a man with an international arrest warrant. He was detained by the Local Police of Pilar de la Horadada, according to reports, while he was inside a premises located in this urbanization in the interior of the Pilareño municipal area.

«Within the framework of the police device launched by the Local Police to stop crimes against property in Pinar de Campoverde, which has had the collaboration provided by citizens and in coordination with the Civil Guard, on December 24, a to this citizen inside a premises in Pinar de Campoverde, with the Local Police officers proceeding to arrest him and place him at the disposal of the Civil Guard of Pilar de la Horadada”, they transfer from the Consistory.

Pilar de la Horadada Local Police patrol car circulating through Pinar de Campoverde.



The Councilor for Citizen Security, Marina Sáez, they add, has thanked the invaluable collaboration of all the residents of the Pinar de Campoverde urbanization, as well as “the patience they have shown despite the situation they were suffering,” emphasizing that the City Council put from the first day “all the means at their disposal to stop thefts in homes” and adding that the Local Police “has not ceased its surveillance work in Pinar de Campoverde and in the rest of the municipal area, which has culminated with this arrest.

Pinar de Campoverde could almost be considered a district of Pilar de la Horadada. Usually this unique corner of the municipality is a haven of peace at the foot of Sierra Escalona, ​​where most of the homes are chalets with attached plots between patches of pine forest and close to boulevards and the well-known hiking route along the Río Seco. But for a month his neighbors have not slept peacefully.

Neighborhood beatdowns



The wave of assaults on homes has them frightened and on a warpath to the point of being forced to organize themselves through a group through which they warn of any suspicious movements. They even said that raids were carried out in search of the criminals. On some occasions, even armed with bats and golf clubs. An initiative that the City Council advised against in order to preserve the safety of the neighbors.

“From time to time there has been a specific robbery, as in any municipality or district, but in the last month or so there have been around thirty robberies, with the case of breaking into four or five homes on the same night” , reported the residents of this residential area, who were even summoned to a meeting with the mayor, José María Pérez, and police officials.

Balaclava and gloves



The 'modus operandi' of these thieves, described the neighbors, is “dressed in black, with balaclavas and gloves, they enter inhabited homes waiting for them to come out to do daily chores such as going shopping, taking the children to school or simply going out.” to dinner. “They usually act in the evening,” they say.

“As you can imagine, the feeling of insecurity and fear in the neighborhood is immense and at the same time outrageous,” they confessed, already fed up with the cruelty of these assailants towards this corner of the interior of Pilar de la Horadada.

Video surveillance



The closest police posts are in Pilar de la Horadada itself, where the Local Police is based eight kilometers away, while the Civil Guard, which is usually the one that acts in these cases, is ten kilometers away in La Torre de La Horadada, next to the emblematic watchtower. La Benemérita already supports a large workload by having to cover the entire municipality from the coast to the interior, as well as the residents of Orihuela Costa.

The City Council told this newspaper that the urbanization has had video surveillance at its main access points with a license plate reader since 2020. Also that the security forces suspected that the perpetrators of the robberies had taken refuge in the urbanization itself. The neighbors also recognized a greater police presence since the assaults began with an extra patrol.