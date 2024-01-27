The Italian authorities released a shepherd from prison after serving more than three decades for being convicted of committing a triple murder on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, a crime he did not commit.

The Court of Appeal acquitted Beniamino Zunsheddo (58 years old) of all charges against him on Friday evening in Rome. The judges overturned the life sentence because Al-Rahi “did not commit the crime.”

“This is the end of a nightmare,” Zunsheddo said after the acquittal. A previous court convicted the shepherd of killing three men, a farm owner, his son and another shepherd, in the mountains of Sardinia in January 1991.

The conviction was based on the testimony of another man who was seriously injured in the attack. The man initially claimed to have recognized the attacker, but changed his statement under police pressure and accused Zunchiddu. The man has now retracted his original story. Zunziddo's acquittal was met with applause in the courtroom from Zunziddo's family and friends. Zunshido spent 32 years in prison due to his wrongful conviction. He is scheduled to receive compensation.