A man has resulted seriously injured in stabbing In the Berlin Holocaust monument at around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, the German newspaper has reported Bild. The German police continue to look for the author of the attack, which has escaped after stabbing with a “sharp object” a man.

The German medium Taggespiegel He has assured that In the crime scene a folding razor has been foundthe object with which the stabbing would have occurred. Emergency services have already transferred man to hospital. The author of the attack I would have fledaccording to witnesses, although for the moment, there are no detainees and the police have not reported whether it is an attack or if there is a relationship between the attack and the place of the facts.

It is not the only incident that occurred in Germany in recent days. Precisely in Berlin, a young 18 -year -old Russian was arrested at the airport at the airport Plan an attack “With political motivations” against Israel’s embassy.

A few days ago, on the eve of the Security Conference, there was a massive outrage in Munich that caused 36 injured. The authorities suspected an “Islamist motivation” behind the winding, whose author was a 24 -year -old Afghan who confessed the crime.

On January 22, another stabbing shook the German city of Aschaffenburg, in which two people died – among them a child – after being stabbed by an Afghan asylum applicant in psychiatric treatment. The suspect was arrested ten minutes after the attack was perpetrated, for which three people had to be treated and subsequently hospitalized.

23-F elections

The events occur in full tension in Germany by the elections of the 23-F Next Sunday. The Germans will decide to next chancellor of the country at a key moment for Germany and Europe for the Commercial War with Trump and its Conversations with Putin For the war in Ukraine.

Most surveys coincide in which party the most voted force will be in these federal elections: Friedrich Merz’s Democristian Union (CDU) has all ballots To take the elections of February 23, a result consistent with The wear and tear that social democrats (SPD) of Olaf Scholz have suffered during their government in the so -called “traffic light coalition” with the green and liberals of the FDP.

The immigration issue has become the central theme of this campaign. Also the Approach of positions between the center -right and the ultra -rightwhose alliance to harden the immigration policy in the Bundestag cracks the sanitary cord that until now the rest of the parties had maintained with AFD.