A man exasperated by the difficult relationship he had with his partner chooses to return to prison rather than serve his house sentence at his home.

The story we are about to tell is truly incredible. It all happened in Milan. The protagonists of the story are a man and his wife both originally from El Salvador. The two led a very difficult life as a couple marked by daily quarrels and continuous disagreements.

Her husband was 41 years old and had had several problems with the law. In fact, due to various crimes such as resistance to a public official, robbery and injuries he was sentenced to 6 years of prison. Thanks to his lawyers, however, he had managed to get the arrests domiciliary. So in March 2022 she managed to return to his home, a Saregnowhere his 45-year-old partner and his two daughters also lived.

During his stay in that house, however, things did not go well at all. The two spouses could not get along better. According to what the carabinieri also told her husband drank and this led him to have him towards his wife violent attitudes.

Not long ago there was yet another and last quarrel between the two. The man was in an evident state of psychophysical alteration due to excessive alcohol consumption. Because of that he even got a knife threatening to injure himself. A really difficult situation and apparently at the limit of endurance.

Once he came to his senses, the inmate had made a singular request to say the least. His wish it was just being able to leave home and go back to jail. He had clearly told the officers that he couldn’t stand living with that woman anymore and that he would rather go back to jail than stay in that house with her.

Given the various episodes of violence arising from that difficult situation, the carabinieri accepted his request. So they proposed the suspension of the home sentence to the Surveillance Court of Milan. From that day on, he returned to prison and thus managed to keep away from his wife, who he could no longer bear.

