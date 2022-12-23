Milan, a man attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the oven of a restaurant: he was saved by a pizza chef

A man he tried to commit suicide first trying to jump off the balconythen to throw yourself in the oven of a pizzeria. The facts have happened yesterday afternoon (December 22) a Rho, in the province of Milan. L’man was taken safe from placer 31-year-old, who understood what was happening: blocked him and accompanied him out of the restaurant.

According to the reconstruction made by “Il Giorno”, the The 47-year-old would have tried to make the extreme gesture in his home: in fact he tried to jump from the balcony of his house which is on the first floor and in via Cardinal Ferrari, in Rho. However, he would have ended up in a car that would have cushioned the blow. He would have even managed to get up and enter a pizzeria that was under the house.

After suicide attempts, man was taken to hospital, sustained head trauma and suspected fractures

The pizza maker saved his life and the police and emergency services immediately arrived on the scene. The doctors and paramedics of 118 intervened with an ambulance. With them were also the carabinieri and local police officers. Investigators found the man in a state of agitation and immediately set to work to calm him down.

Health workers then took him to the San Carlo hospital in Milan because they found him with a head trauma and some fractures. However, her life would not be in danger. Even the pizza maker, in an attempt to stop the man, was slightly injured. It will now be necessary to understand the reasons for his gesture.

Subscribe to the newsletter

