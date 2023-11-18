A man tried to put out the Eternal Flame and scattered wreaths on Poklonnaya Hill

On the night of November 18, a 49-year-old man, while on the territory of Poklonnaya Gora in Moscow, tried to put out the Eternal Flame and scattered wreaths laid in memory of the soldiers who participated in the Great Patriotic War. The capital’s prosecutor’s office writes about this in Telegram.

It is noted that the attacker poured liquid from a plastic bottle onto the Eternal Flame. According to the prosecutor’s office, the defendant has been detained, and in the near future the court will consider the issue of choosing a preventive measure against him in the form of detention.

“By decision of the Dorogomilovsky Interdistrict Prosecutor, the criminal case initiated against the man by the police was seized and transferred for organizing further investigation, as well as qualification of the actions of the defendant under paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 243.4 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation to the territorial body of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation,” they reported at the prosecutor’s office.

Earlier it became known that two residents of Dagestan were arrested in the Stavropol Territory for urinating on the Eternal Flame. A criminal case has been opened against the men under the article on the rehabilitation of Nazism.