For illegally transporting a Swiss watch worth 19 million rubles into the country, customs officers detained a 28-year-old Russian at Vnukovo airport. This was reported to Moslent by the press service of the Federal Customs Service (FTS).

It became known that the man did not declare a Patek Philippe watch from the Nautilus Travel Chronograph Automatic collection in an attempt to avoid paying customs duties of 5.5 million rubles. Upon his arrival from Dubai to Moscow, the watch was found during random checks.

Now the issue of initiating criminal cases under article 226 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Smuggling of strategically important goods and resources”) and article 194 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Evasion of customs payments committed on a large scale”) is being considered. Thus, the Russian citizen faces up to seven years in prison.

Previously, branded clothing worth more than 10 million rubles was found on a passenger in Vnukovo.