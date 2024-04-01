Zaipulla Magomedov carried a young man on his shoulders from the burning Crocus City Hall when terrorists began to set fire to the concert hall. He told Izvestia about this on Monday, April 1.

Zaypulla Magomedov noted that the fire spread through the hall very quickly, the room was engulfed in flames in a matter of minutes. People began to try to run out of the hall, Zaipulla also began to go down to the first floor and on the escalator he saw a man and a young man who was having difficulty walking.

“I saw that the guy was poorly on his feet, and I took him by the arm. Together with that man, we brought him down. At that time, I didn’t yet know that they were father and son,” he recalls.

When the stairs were left behind, the man and the guy headed towards the exit of the building. At this time, shots rang out and people rushed to the exit.

“I caught up with the man and the guy, took the guy on my shoulder, because running arm in arm together is much longer and harder. And there was already a lot of smoke, it was hard to breathe, I almost held my breath,” said Zaipulla.

At the very exit, he saw a girl walking along the corridor, staggering slightly. He decided that he would return to help her. The man quickly took the guy outside and returned. He saw the girl already at the exit from the building, she was lying on the floor, and next to her was another man.

“He and I tried to get her up, and she said she didn’t feel well. Then I noticed blood on her leg,” Magomedov said.

After that, he went to look for an ambulance for the victim.

On March 29, Izvestia spoke with Pavel, a victim of the terrorist attack at Crocus. He said that he and his family were near the ticket display frames when he heard shots. Then he decided to cover his mother with his body. Pavel received two bullets, but his condition is currently stable in the hospital.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. Terrorists in camouflage burst into the building, started shooting and set fire to the concert hall.

On March 27, it was reported that the death toll from the terrorist attack was 143 people. On March 29, it became known that another victim, who was in extremely serious condition, died in hospital. Also in Belarus, they reported the death of a citizen of the republic in the hospital.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack, the attackers were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had contacts on the Ukrainian side.

To date, the court has arrested nine detainees in this case, including four direct perpetrators of the terrorist attack. All four are foreign citizens. On April 1, the court arrested until May 22 the tenth defendant in the case of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, Yakubjoni Yusufzoda.