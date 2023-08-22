A resident of the Moscow region threatened to blow up the control room due to a faulty elevator in the capital’s multi-storey building in the Metrogorodok area, reports Telegram-channel “Caution, Moscow”.

The man came to visit the woman. He had to walk up to the apartment on the sixth floor due to a broken elevator. He left a request for repairs in the control room. When the lift was not fixed after a few hours, the Russian made a scandal and threatened to bring a grenade to the control center.

The call was reported to the police by the man. An inspection is underway, a criminal case may be initiated, the channel writes.

Earlier in the Moscow region, a young man threatened to blow up a gymnasium during a quarrel with a security guard. The police officers who arrived at the scene did not find a bomb either on the Russian or on the territory of the institution.