A 63-year-old Brazilian man had part of his penis amputated due to cancer. The patient’s history, as well as doctors’ warning about this rare cancer published BBC News.

The man said that he first noticed some kind of growth on his penis. The tumor gradually increased in size and began to interfere with sexual activity. According to him, it took doctors five years to make a real diagnosis – penile cancer. In January, he had the tumor and part of his penis removed. “I felt sad in the first weeks after the operation, I can’t deny it. Missing part of the penis is terrible,” he admitted.

Talking about life after amputation, the man said that he suffered not only physically, but also emotionally: because of shame, he could not tell anyone about what happened to him.

Urologist Mauricio Dener Cordeiro noted that penile cancer is considered a rare type of cancer, but in recent years there have been many more cases. The trend is noticeable not only in Brazil, says the expert, but throughout the world. “Long-term presence of human papillomavirus (HPV) in the body is one of the main risk factors,” says the doctor.

Urologist Neil Barberia added that to prevent this type of cancer, you should not have unprotected sex. Especially, according to him, refusal of condoms is dangerous. He also called for careful monitoring of intimate hygiene, as infections are another risk factor. In addition, he noted that penile cancer is almost never found among circumcised men.

