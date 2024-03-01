A few days ago the case of a 26-year-old man, who resides in the capital of India, New Delhiwhich swallowed 39 coins and 37 magnets.

The man told doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, located in New Delhi, that he had swallowed these metal targets because, supposedly, “zinc helps in bodybuilding”according to the medium New YorkPost.

After having ingested the coins and magnets, during the last 20 days, the subject beganor to present symptoms such as vomiting and stomach painswhich forced him to go to the hospital, where they decided to perform an abdominal x-ray, which revealed anomalies.

Upon reviewing the x-rays, the doctors performed a CT scan that revealed an intestinal obstruction, so surgery had to be performed, removing 37 magnets shaped like star, bullet, triangle and heart, and 39 coins of one, two and five rupeesaccording to the Indian media The Financial Express.

When swallowing coins and magnets, doctors realized, during the operation, that these objects were distributed in two different parts of the small intestine, which is why anastomosis was generated, that is, a connection created between blood vessels or loops. of the intestines, according to Medline Plus.

The man's family, whose identity is currently unknown, commented that He was undergoing treatment for a case of psychiatric illness.

