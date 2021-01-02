Investigators of the Trans-Baikal Territory opened a criminal case against a 35-year-old man who is suspected of attempting to kill a four-year-old boy. About it reported press service of the Investigative Department of the RF IC for the region on Saturday, January 2.

According to investigators, on December 28, the suspect beat the boy for offense and then locked him in an unheated garage. The boy spent several hours in it, while he was dressed only in tights, a T-shirt and had no shoes.

The boy was diagnosed with frostbite on his feet and hands and was hospitalized. The boy’s mother turned to law enforcement agencies, who became aware of the incident. The suspect was detained for 48 hours, he was interrogated.

On January 1, it was reported that in Krasnodar a girl was injured by a man who threw a bottle of water at her. The bottle hit the girl in the head – the child fell on the asphalt and lost consciousness.