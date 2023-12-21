Thursday, December 21, 2023, 8:46 p.m.



A 42-year-old man was injured this Thursday afternoon after suffering burns on his hands while trying to put out a fire that started in the chimney of a home in the Murcia district of La Albatalía, according to sources from the Emergency Coordination Center.

112 received a call at 6:43 p.m. alerting of the incident, which took place in a house on Botías Lane. The caller indicated that the chimney was on fire, that her husband was trying to put out the fire and that he had burned his hands.

A patrol from the Local Police of Murcia, a Mobile Unit from the Emergency and Emergency Management of 061 and Fire Extinction and Rescue firefighters from the Murcia City Council traveled to the scene. After being stabilized by health personnel, the man was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital.