The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims obligated a woman to pay 37,401 dirhams to her husband, and to transfer her phone number to the name of the plaintiff.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his wife, demanding that she pay him 37,401 dirhams, and give up the phone number, noting that he borrowed 477,600 dirhams from the bank, provided that the wife pays it at 9950 dirhams per month for four years, and it is monitored in She owed her an amount of 37,401 dirhams, and he also bought a phone number and registered it in her name, because he did not have a Visa card. father, and during the consideration of the case, the court decided to direct the complementary oath to the husband, and he took an oath.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that it considered that in the minutes of conciliation and reconciliation that took place between the two parties to the lawsuit, and in the “WhatsApp” messages submitted in the lawsuit, what constitutes preliminary evidence, but it is not sufficient to form the doctrine of the court, because what is established in the minutes of conciliation and reconciliation does not explain the reason for the transaction that It took place between the two parties to the litigation, and the letters do not clarify whether or not the defendant has paid the full amount delivered to her.

She indicated that she directed the complementary oath to the plaintiff, and swore it according to the specified formula, and accordingly, the case was established before the court, and the defendant’s preoccupation with the amount of the claim in favor of the plaintiff was proven correct, in addition to the defendant’s acknowledgment of the preparation session of the validity of what the plaintiff stated in his claim sheet regarding the mobile phone number. And that she was ready to waive it, and the court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff the sum of 37,401 dirhams, the waiver, and the transfer of the phone number.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

