A man filed a lawsuit against his friend who loaned him 150,000 dirhams to invest, while the plaintiff handed the defendant bank checks worth 550,000 dirhams as guarantee only for these transactions. However, the defendant tried to use these checks, but the bank rejected them, so he filed reports against their owner with the police.

In detail, the plaintiff stated that there was a friendly relationship between him and the defendant, as the defendant loaned the plaintiff 150 thousand dirhams to invest, and to guarantee this amount the plaintiff handed the defendant bank checks worth 550 thousand dirhams only as a guarantee for these transactions, but he was later surprised that the defendant exploited these checks. And submitting them to the bank without any right, since these checks were only a guarantee and not loyalty checks. He also filed reports against him with the police for every check returned from the bank due to lack of balance.

He continued that he was forced to hand over to the defendant an amount of 370 thousand dirhams, after the intervention of the plaintiff’s father, and his communication with the defendant to waive the reports, despite the fact that the defendant was not entitled to this amount, because the amount that the plaintiff received from him was only 150 thousand dirhams, and the defendant He returned part of the checks to the plaintiff, and waived the complaints opened against him. The defendant is still in possession of a check worth 50 thousand dirhams from among the security checks delivered, amounting to 550 thousand dirhams. It was delivered to him as security, and he is not permitted to dispose of it, which is what prompted him to file the lawsuit. The plaintiff demanded a refund of 220,000 dirhams and a check for 50,000 dirhams. The plaintiff provided a copy of a Muslim check as a guarantee from him to the defendant and his identity.

The case was deliberated in court at the case management office in the manner recorded in its records, and before deciding, the supervising judge decided to assign an accounting expert, whose mission would be to review the case papers and documents submitted therein, and what the opponents might submit to him, clarify the relationship between the plaintiff and the defendant, and state the fact of receipt. The defendant for the checks, the reason for writing them, a statement of whether the value of these checks is owed to the defendant or not, and others.

The expert proved in his report that the relationship between the plaintiff and the defendant is an investment relationship, as the plaintiff received an amount of 150 thousand dirhams to invest it for his benefit, with the plaintiff returning the principal invested amount, plus profits, to the defendant, and the plaintiff, in fulfillment of the implementation of the agreement between him and The defendant, by writing four checks in favor of the defendant in the value of the principal investment amount and the return on investing the amount (profit).

The expert report stated that the plaintiff was not entitled to the refund of the amount of 220 thousand dirhams. The court decided to end the case, and ruled that the plaintiff was not entitled to the refund of 220 thousand dirhams.

