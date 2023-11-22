The Khorfakkan Civil Court of Appeal ruled to compensate a man 15,000 dirhams for damages he sustained as a result of Minjara’s failure to deliver five wardrobes that had been agreed to be implemented within 60 days of the contract concluded with it, which caused him not to benefit from the residential villa from the supposed delivery date last year.

In detail, the appellant filed a lawsuit in the Khor Fakkan Federal Court in the Civil Appeals Chamber, requesting the assignment of a specialized technical expert to adjudicate his claim, explaining that he had contracted with a carpenter to detail five wooden wardrobes for a specific amount that had been agreed upon, provided that the supply and installation would be in accordance with the contract dated In May of last year for his villa, the implementation period was 60 days. The appellant stated that he paid most of the appellant’s dues against the carpentry that did not carry out the work within the period agreed upon in the contract.

While the appellant company responded to the matter with a lawsuit in which it said that it asked him to receive the safes and pay the rest of the amount, but he refused to pay the due payments.

For its part, the court explained that, based on the report of the expert assigned to the case, which the court is reassured by, that the appellant fulfilled his contractual obligations, which proves the appellant’s mistake against her in not delivering the products to the appellant on the agreed upon date, in addition to the damages she sustained as a result. He does not benefit from his own villa.

The court ruled to oblige the appellant (the carpentry) to pay the appellant an amount of 15 thousand dirhams, as compensation for the damages it suffered as a result of its failure to deliver the final product agreed upon.