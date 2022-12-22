A woman reported having been stung in the back by a man in the street in Rome, in the center of Rome: “It was noon, I was in via Brunetti, I reached down to remove the chain from my bicycle and my jacket lifted up on my back. Suddenly I felt a sting. I don’t know what it was exactly, maybe a small syringe but I’m sure it was a needle. I looked up and saw a man walk away.”

The victim, a 40-year-old woman, mother of two girls, could be the victim of needle spiking, the sadly known phenomenon in other European countries, which consists in pricking strangers, often women, with contaminated or drug-containing syringes. It is usually associated with nightlife contexts.

“What happened to me is shocking – the victim tells theAdnkronos – I was frightened and remained petrified, I was afraid he might hurt me, but I followed him with my eyes. He continued to carry on vandalism along the way. As soon as I recovered, I got on the bike and followed him, I managed to catch him, he saw me and disappeared into the crowd”.

She went to be examined at Spallanzani. “I’m lucky because no blood came out, even if the part where I was stung has swollen. Now I still have to get tested for hiv and hepatitis. It was truly a trauma, yesterday I was crying and I was desperate but I will file a complaint because the same thing could happen to anyone, even some children”.

Needle spiking initially spread to UK venues. The victims are given a treacherous injection, often to inject narcotic substances that inhibit them so as to make a physical approach easier.