In the UK, businessman Ian Hamer was found guilty of murdering his wife and sentenced to life in prison. Writes about this Mirror.

The man committed a crime with particular cruelty: he strangled his wife with a belt from her bathrobe and threw the body in the house. After committing the murder, he went to have fun with friends in a pub where he did drugs.

Hamer himself tried to explain his act to the court by an inadequate mental state, which did not allow him to realize what was happening, but the court did not listen to Hamer’s words.

It is also indicated that the Briton was extremely cruel towards his wife. So, he constantly accused her of cheating, forced her to dress the way he wanted, and checked all her social networks.

