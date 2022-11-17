A person entered a shop in Ajman and noticed that there was no one inside, so he stole a bag containing 200,000 dirhams and fled, and the Ajman police succeeded in arresting the accused and returning the bag with the amount inside it to its owner within 24 hours of the crime.

The head of the Al-Jarf Comprehensive Police Station, Major Muhammad Khalfan Al-Shaali, said that the operations room received a report from an (Asian) woman who owns a shop, who confirmed that an unknown person stole her bag with a large amount of money inside it while she was busy in a store attached to her shop.

Immediately, police patrols, investigations, and criminal investigations moved to the location of the complaint, and after listening to the complainant’s statement, she confirmed that she was inside the store attached to the store, and when she returned to the store, she noticed that her bag, which was next to the cash register, had disappeared, and after looking at the surveillance cameras, it was found that someone entered The store and noticed that there was no one inside it, so he went to the cashier and saw a black bag inside a locker, so he picked it up and ran away.

Through research and investigation, it was found that the accused holds the nationality of an African country, and that he went to the Emirate of Sharjah, and in coordination and cooperation with the Sharjah Police, the accused was arrested and in possession of the stolen amount in full, and the Ajman Police succeeded in returning the amount to the owner of the shop within 24 hours. He took his statement in preparation for referring him to the Public Prosecution office to complete the legal procedures.