In Boulder, Colorado (USA), an armed man opened fire at a supermarket, killing six people, including one police officer. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing knowledgeable law enforcement officials.

The incident took place on Monday 22 March. As eyewitnesses told local TV channels, an unknown person suddenly opened fire in the store, as a result of which the buyers fell into a panic and began to scatter. Police arrived at the scene. The shooter was detained, he was taken away in handcuffs, covered in blood and naked to the waist. The motive of the arrow has not yet been set.

As reported in her Twitter-account White House press secretary Jen Psaki, US President Joe Biden was informed about the incident. His team will keep the head of state updated as events unfold.

Earlier in the US state of Georgia, shooting in three spas killed seven people. The first murder took place at a spa in Cherokee County. The attack killed three people and injured two more. Two other incidents occurred in Atlanta. Three women were killed in the shooting in the first spa, and one in the second. The police noted that the connection between the killings has not yet been established.