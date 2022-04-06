I see Erika Yunga Alvarado, a 14-year-old girl, was stabbed to death yesterday by a neighbor of hers who “was obsessed with her” and “harassed her,” according to sources close to her case. The crime occurred in the Oviedo neighborhood of Vallobín, when the minor returned to eat at her house at number 69 Vázquez de Mella street from the institute where she was studying, the IES de La Ería . Erika was approached on the stairs by the aggressor, 32 years old and of Moldovan origin, who killed her with “cruelty”, inflicting several fatal cuts “with a knife”, and barricaded himself with her inside the rental apartment in which the alleged murderer had lived for just three weeks.

It was a brother of the minor who discovered the tragedy. After the girl rang the doorbell, and given her delay in going up to her home, her father asked her to come down and look for her. Upon reaching the landing on the first floor, the boy found his sister’s jacket lying on the floor and a trail of blood that was lost behind the neighbor’s door. It was just before four in the afternoon.

The agents who went to the building after the notice to the 061 room tried unsuccessfully to access the apartment through the main door, forcing them to jump through a patio and enter through a window. Inside they found an “appalling” scene. The girl lay dead and the perpetrator of the crime, whom they describe as a seriously “unbalanced” person who had “fixation” with the minor, had inflicted twenty stab wounds on different areas of her body. He was evacuated by a mobile ICU to the Central University Hospital of Asturias, where he was admitted in serious condition and had to undergo surgery. As of press time, he was still alive. The body of his victim was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine to perform an autopsy.

Erika was the youngest of three siblings and the only girl. “She was a good student, she never got into trouble and helped her classmates a lot,” explains Emma Álvarez, director of her institute. The family, of Ecuadorian origin, moved to Spain twenty years ago and has lived in Oviedo for some time. Her mother, Alba, received the tragic news of her at her job in the María Inmaculada female student residence, where she works as a receptionist. “We are in shock, dismayed, because what happened is a difficult blow to assimilate,” confessed her companions.