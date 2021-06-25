In Florence, a man, refusing to wear a medical mask on a bus, stabbed two passengers who reprimanded him with a knife. It is reported on Friday, June 25, edition Corriere della sera…

The incident took place the day before. Then the 31-year-old Egyptian refused to wear a medical mask. At the same time, the bus driver informed about this requirement. However, the man walked into the middle of the vehicle. After that, a 50-year-old native of Eritrea made a remark to him, in response, the attacker took out a knife and wounded the Eritrean in the head.

A 63-year-old Italian woman tried to help the victim, but she was also stabbed in the hand.

The bus driver immediately stopped the transport and then called the police. Police officers detained the offender, however, he got involved in a fight.

As a result of the attack on the bus passengers and law enforcement agencies, the man was accused of his actions.

Nothing is known about the condition of the victims.

Earlier, on June 22, the Corriere della Sera newspaper wrote that a teenager from Florence turned to the Association of Family Lawyers (AMI) of Tuscany after his parents forbade him to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

AMI President Gianni Baldini noted that a similar incident happened to a family who lives in the Italian city of Arezzo.