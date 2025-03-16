A man, so far unknown, He has sprinkled with gas and has set fire to a woman In a tram in Gera, in the east of Germanybefore fleding, the police of the Turingia region reported Sunday.

“According to current information, a 46 -year -old woman was sprayed by a man with an flammable substance and she later set fire. The passengers They pressed the alarm button so that the tram of Detuviese, “the police said in a statement.

“When the tram doors, the perpetrator opened for this reason He took the opportunity to flee in the direction of Gera-Langenberg. At the same time the driver came to help the woman and turned off the flames with a extinguisher, “the note explained.

The woman in question was Moved to the Hospital by helicopter And his condition is serious. The police are looking for the alleged aggressor, who is still fled and has not been able to be identified. The medical teams offered help to passengers and the tram driver.

Also It is unknown At the moment if victim and aggressor knew each other. Agents from this town, east of Turingia and with about 90,000 inhabitants, have opened an investigation.