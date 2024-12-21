In the pre-Christmas atmosphere, And now Sonsoles has surprised viewers by connecting live with Rafael, a citizen who has invested “close to 6,000 euros” in the lottery by acquiring 240 tenths for the Christmas Giveaway.

During the interview, Rafael explained that he selects the numbers that “come into his eyes” and he confessed his predilection for tickets that include the digit zero. In addition, he has shared that he organizes the tenths according to their endings. “I travel a lot and, when I deliver vehicles or deliver a vehicle, I buy three or four,” he said.

The man, who had already participated in the draw in previous years, has acknowledged that His lottery expenses exceeded his winnings.. “Last year I earned 1,100 euros and spent 1,480,” he stated.

With absolute confidence, Rafael has declared, convinced that the winning number will be one that ends in 20: “On Sunday it’s my turn to ‘Gordo’. One hundred percent.”

Finally, Rafael has revealed that This custom has family rootsalthough its level of investment is exceptional. “The whole family plays tenths, but not as big as I do,” he concluded.