112 EP Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 20:09



A 58-year-old driver was slightly injured this Tuesday afternoon when his truck hit another on the RM-714 highway, at kilometer point 13, in the municipality of Jumilla, according to sources from the Center for Emergency Coordination .

The ‘1-1-2’ received a call at 6.15pm reporting the incident. Police officers from the Civil Guard, an ambulance from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management ‘061’ and road maintenance personnel traveled to the place, as the road was obstructed.

The health workers of the Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) attended ‘in situ’ to the driver of one of the vehicles involved, a man who had chest pain and minor injuries, so that his transfer to a health center was not necessary.