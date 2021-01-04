Shooting occurred at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, Texas (USA). Sheriff Larry Smith said that as a result the pastor was killed, two more people were injured. This was reported by the KLTV channel.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, January 3, when the pastor and his wife and several other people came to church. When the priest opened the toilet door, he saw a man with a bag. The pastor pointed his pistol at him, but he attacked him, drew his weapon and shot him. Then he shot another person, ran away from the church and disappeared in a car. Another person was injured in the fall.

According to the sheriff, the shooter was hiding in the church after the shooting that happened the day before. The police gave chase and were able to stop him at Marshall. During the arrest, he was wounded in the arm, now he is hospitalized. “An investigation is underway into capital murder,” the sheriff concluded during the briefing.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed his condolences and thanked law enforcement officials.

