Members of the Police gather in front of a service station store in Arkabutla next to the vehicle of one of the victims of the shooting. / REUTERS

A gunman unleashed a bloodbath in a small Mississippi town on Friday, killing his ex-wife and five other people in three different locations before law enforcement could arrest him, the county sheriff and witnesses said.

The massacre took place in Arkabutla, a rural village of less than 300 inhabitants.