A man shot and killed two people during a road blockade in western Panama City. The two protesters were participating in one of the protests that have been taking place in the country for two weeks against the 20-year extension of a contract between the Government and the Canadian company First Quantum Minerals (FQM), which operates the mine. largest open pit copper mine in Central America. The event has further stirred the debate around the controversial mining operation in the region.

Two people lost their lives this Tuesday, November 7, in the middle of a road blockade in the town of Chame, in the province of Panama Oeste, about 80 kilometers from the capital, after being shot by an armed man during a demonstration against a mining project.

According to reports from the EFE agency, a man with dual nationality, American and Panamanian, He opened fire, apparently because the protest was blocking his vehicle. on the Pan-American highway, and caused the death of the two protesters.

The alleged attacker, who was detained by police forces, is in custody and may face charges of manslaughter.

#Investigation| Chame’s Office in Panama Oeste began investigations for a crime against life and personal integrity to the detriment of two people who were at a road closure, an event that occurred this afternoon for which one person remains apprehended. pic.twitter.com/wMGz8a4tCt — Attorney General’s Office (@PGN_PANAMA) November 7, 2023



Panamanian authorities have confirmed the deaths of two other people since protests began in the Central American country in mid-October. They died, according to official sources, when they were run over on the roads where demonstrations were taking place.

The protests have been led by teachers’ unions, construction unions and indigenous communities, who demand the repeal of a contract that the Panamanian Government extended for 20 years, extendable to the Canadian company First Quantum Minerals, which allows the extraction of copper from a mine. in a protected area.

The contract was made through a concession with the company Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of the Canadian firm, thus allowing the exploitation of the Cobre Panamá Mine, the largest open pit mine in Central America..

FILE: View of the Cobre Panama mine, of the Canadian First Quantum Minerals, in Donoso, Panama, December 6, 2022. REUTERS – STRINGER

The protests have been fueled after the Parliament and entities of the Panamanian Government showed their refusal to revoke the contract and have left the final decision in the Supreme Court of Justice, which analyzes several unconstitutionality claims presented by citizens.

Panama is the fourteenth largest copper producer worldwidea business that grows year after year due to the increase in demand for electrical energy as an alternative to fossil fuels.

However, different environmental organizations have warned about the high risks that the exploitation of this mine, which is located a few kilometers from the Caribbean Sea, may entail for biodiversity.

In the face of protests and blockades, classes remain suspended

At the scene of the shooting were teachers who have interrupted traffic at this point on the Pan-American Highway for two weeks to demand the repeal of the mining contract.

Classes have been suspended since last October 23 Due to the start of the protests and educators’ unions, they have insisted that they will remain on strike until the mining contract law is repealed.

The Ministry of Education of Panama ordered the resumption of classes in the country’s educational institutions as of November 7, however, only 30% complied with the measure, according to the Minister of Education, Maruja Gorday.

“In the last two weeks we have had practically 30% of schools operational, that is, teaching, either asynchronously, some jobs are left, others open in areas that are difficult to access,” said the minister.

The minister reminded teachers that there is less than a month left until the end of the school year and asked that the 940,000 students who are estimated to be affected by the suspension of classes not be affected.

For their part, the University of Panama and the Panama Teachers Association assured that, for the moment, the teaching strike will remain active and the union leader Diógenes Sánchez, said that his strike will continue indefinitely and until it is achieved. an agreement.

Private sector schools have maintained their classes despite the protests and many of them have moved online, Minister Gorday explained.

The mining company assures that it contributes 5% of GDP to the country’s economy. As of February 2019, it produces about 300,000 tons of copper concentrate per year, representing 75% of exports.

With EFE and local media